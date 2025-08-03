Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: eternity

Eternity: Trailer Says Time To Choose Your Partner In The Afterlife

It's time to figure out who you're spending your afterlife with in the official trailer, poster, and image for Eternity.

The film centers on Joan, who must choose between her husband or her first love after death.

Eternity mixes comedy and heartbreak, promising emotional depth and thought-provoking themes.

Starring Miles Teller and Elizabeth Olsen, Eternity hits theaters in November 2025.

Talk about some seriously high stakes. The idea of death, what happens after, and specifically what happens to our loved ones in the great beyond, are questions that scholars have been trying to answer for as long as humanity has existed. It's the basis for so many religions, cults, and stories, so it's not surprising when movies step up to cover the subject. A24 is distributing a new film, Eternity, where you get one person to spend the rest of your afterlife with, and you only get to make the choice once.

For someone who only had one romantic partner, that wouldn't be an issue, but the entire concept of Eternity is what our protagonist, Joan, is faced with. She lost her first love young and remarried to have a long and successful marriage with someone else. We got the official trailer, the poster, and an image the other day. Eternity looks like the kind of comedy that is probably going to leave you a sobbing mess by the end. Also, the poster has one of the worst nitpicks in the entire world. The billing names on top go left to right: Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, Callum Turner, while the characters on the poster are sitting left to right: Turner, Olsen, Teller.

Eternity: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) is faced with the impossible

choice between the man she spent her life with (Miles Teller) and her first love (Callum Turner), who died young and has waited

decades for her to arrive.

Eternity, directed by David Freyne, stars Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, Callum Turner, John Early, Olga Merediz, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. It will be released in theaters on November 14, 2025 (Limited) and November 26, 2025 (Nationwide).

