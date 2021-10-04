A Love Letter To Venom & Eddie's Relationship In Let There Be Carnage

First off, Venom and Eddie Brock are in love. Sure there are plenty of metaphors to be thrown into the mix of things seen on screen and in the comics, but that also means there are multiple angles and meaning in them as well…not one definite look at it. I watched the recent Venom: Let There Be Carnage in theaters (fully vaccinated & ready for popcorn), and as someone who loved the first film and who owns it on DVD, the story I witnessed meant a lot. It was such a fun story, not something to be taken seriously as I've seen many (well, mainly straight men) take it after their viewing. Tom Hardy gave a lot of love and dedication to the ridiculous and hilarious relationship seen between Venom and Eddie, and I couldn't love it more. Also, note that there will be spoilers ahead after this sentence, so turn back and watch the film beforehand if you'd like.

From the hectic breakfast being made for Eddie, which resembles a chaotic form of the love language known as "acts of service," Venom is a mess of a symbiote but a dedicated one. Their bickering is reminiscent of a lot of characters that we tend to dismiss relationships of, referring to them being "roommates" (we all know that one Vine video) or "just good friends." Andy Serkis and Tom Hardy did justice for the fans of this relationship. The drunken rave party that Venom attends may be some of the most relatable and fun material I've seen lately in film. Let's not forget the intentional declarations of love at the end of the movie on that beach; they compromise for one another, with Venom feeling the sun between its' toes and Eddie getting a breather away from it all. Their love is in the comics, too; I mean, Eddie legit gives birth (Venom #164 & #165).

I have a deep appreciation for what was put into the first film and this sequel. Venom Let There Be Carnage is a romantic comedy between a hot mess of a journalist and his symbiote that loves him and the chaos in their lives. Not only is it a weird romantic story, but it's full of hilarious moments, from the chicken's Sonny & Cher to the love/hate feelings towards Dan. For all the Monster Fuckers (you know what? Myself included…there it is, I said it!), this was a movie made for us, and I'm so happy it was. I needed the jokes and bickering couple moments between Venom and Eddie; it becomes a break from the boring and heteronormative moments of past action or anti-hero films. I think that's why I loved the unleashed insanity of relationships in this film or in Deadpool. It knows what it is; it knows that people love Eddie and Venom as a couple from comics to screen, and it sees the value in the absurd but lovable community of Monster Fuckers. I swear to everything, if there were a flag for this occasion in front of me, I'd salute the hell out of it.