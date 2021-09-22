Everything Coming To Netflix In October: You, Seinfeld, More

Netflix will add a ton of new content in October, as they always do. A lot of it will be spooky, as Halloween is finally upon us. The biggest news though is that all nine seasons of Seinfeld come to the service on October 1st. Originals include the Jake Gyllenhaal thriller The Guilty, horror film There's Someone Inside Your House, WWE choose your own adventure pic Escape The Undertaker, and new seasons of You, Baby-Sitters Club, The Movies That Made Us, and Locke & Key. Below is the full list of debuts.

The Full List Of Netflix Releases In October 2021

October 1st

October 4th

On My Block (Season 4)— Original

October 5th

Escape the Undertaker (2021)—Netflix Original

Remember You (Season 1)

October 6th

Bad Sport (Volume 1)— Original

Baking Impossible (Season 1)— Original

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things (2019)

Love is Blind: Brazil (Season 1)— Original

The Blacklist (Season 8)

The Five Juanas (Season 1)— Original

There's Someone Inside Your House (2021)—Netflix Original

October 7th

The Billion Dollar Code (Season 1)—Original

The Ingenuity of the Househusband (Season 1)— Original

The Way of the Househusband (Part 2)— Original

October 8th

A Tale of Dark & Grimm (Season 1)— Original

Family Business (Season 3)— Original

Grudge / Kin (2021)— Original

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Season 1)—Original

My Brother, My Sister (2021)—Netflix Original

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (2021)— Original

Pretty Smart (Season 1)— Original

October 9th

Blue Period (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)— Original

October 10th

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Season 1)— Original

October 11th

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 2)— Original

The King's Affection (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)— Original

October 12th

Bright: Samurai Soul (2021)— Original

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (2021)— Original

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (2021)— Original

Mighty Express (Season 5)— Original

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (2021)

Sivaji (2007)

The Movies That Made Us (Season 3)— Original

October 13th

Fever Dream (2021)— Original

Operation Hyacinth (2021)— Original

Violet Evergarden The Movie (2021)— Original

October 14th

One Night in Paris (2021)—Original

October 15th

Another World (Season 2)— Original

Karma's World (Season 1)— Original

Little Things (Season 4)— Original

My Name (Season 1)— Original

Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween (2021)— Original

The Forgotten Battle (2021)— Original

The Four of Us / Du Sie Er & Wir (2021)— Original

You (Season 3)—Netflix Original

October 16th

Misfit: The Series (Season 1)— Original

Victoria & Abdul (2017)

October 20th

Found (2021) — Original

Night Teeth (2021) — Original

Stuck Together (2021) —Original

October 22nd

Inside Job (Season 1) — Original

Locke & Key (Season 2) —Netflix Original

Maya and the Three (Limited Series) — Original

October 27th

Hypnotic (2021) — Original

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (2021)—Original

Sintonia (Season 2) — Original

October 28th

Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 3) — Original

October 29th

Army of Thieves (2021) — Original

Colin in Black & White (Limited Series) — Original

The Time It Takes (Season 1)— Original