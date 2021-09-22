Everything Coming To Netflix In October: You, Seinfeld, More
Netflix will add a ton of new content in October, as they always do. A lot of it will be spooky, as Halloween is finally upon us. The biggest news though is that all nine seasons of Seinfeld come to the service on October 1st. Originals include the Jake Gyllenhaal thriller The Guilty, horror film There's Someone Inside Your House, WWE choose your own adventure pic Escape The Undertaker, and new seasons of You, Baby-Sitters Club, The Movies That Made Us, and Locke & Key. Below is the full list of debuts.
The Full List Of Netflix Releases In October 2021
October 1st
27 Steps of May (2018)
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Season 1) — Orignial
Diana: The Musical (2021 )— Original
Eagle Eye (2008)
Eternal Summer (2006)Forever Rich (2021) —Netflix Original
Live by Night (2016)
Maid (Limited Series)– Original
Oats Studio – Volume 1 (Season 1)
Our Brand is Crisis (2015)
Paik's Spirit (Season 1)— Original
Project X (2012)
Scaredy Cats (Season 1)— Original
Seinfeld (Seasons 1-9)
Swallow (2021)— Original
The Cave (2005)
The DUFF (2015)
The Guilty (2021)— Original
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (2021)— Original
October 4th
On My Block (Season 4)— Original
October 5th
Escape the Undertaker (2021)—Netflix Original
Remember You (Season 1)
October 6th
Bad Sport (Volume 1)— Original
Baking Impossible (Season 1)— Original
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things (2019)
Love is Blind: Brazil (Season 1)— Original
The Blacklist (Season 8)
The Five Juanas (Season 1)— Original
There's Someone Inside Your House (2021)—Netflix Original
October 7th
The Billion Dollar Code (Season 1)—Original
The Ingenuity of the Househusband (Season 1)— Original
The Way of the Househusband (Part 2)— Original
October 8th
A Tale of Dark & Grimm (Season 1)— Original
Family Business (Season 3)— Original
Grudge / Kin (2021)— Original
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Season 1)—Original
My Brother, My Sister (2021)—Netflix Original
Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (2021)— Original
Pretty Smart (Season 1)— Original
October 9th
Blue Period (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)— Original
October 10th
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Season 1)— Original
October 11th
The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 2)— Original
The King's Affection (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)— Original
October 12th
Bright: Samurai Soul (2021)— Original
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (2021)— Original
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (2021)— Original
Mighty Express (Season 5)— Original
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (2021)
Sivaji (2007)
The Movies That Made Us (Season 3)— Original
October 13th
Fever Dream (2021)— Original
Operation Hyacinth (2021)— Original
Violet Evergarden The Movie (2021)— Original
October 14th
One Night in Paris (2021)—Original
October 15th
Another World (Season 2)— Original
Karma's World (Season 1)— Original
Little Things (Season 4)— Original
My Name (Season 1)— Original
Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween (2021)— Original
The Forgotten Battle (2021)— Original
The Four of Us / Du Sie Er & Wir (2021)— Original
You (Season 3)—Netflix Original
October 16th
Misfit: The Series (Season 1)— Original
Victoria & Abdul (2017)
October 20th
Found (2021) — Original
Night Teeth (2021) — Original
Stuck Together (2021) —Original
October 22nd
Inside Job (Season 1) — Original
Locke & Key (Season 2) —Netflix Original
Maya and the Three (Limited Series) — Original
October 27th
Hypnotic (2021) — Original
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (2021)—Original
Sintonia (Season 2) — Original
October 28th
Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 3) — Original
October 29th
Army of Thieves (2021) — Original
Colin in Black & White (Limited Series) — Original
The Time It Takes (Season 1)— Original