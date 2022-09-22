Fantastic Fest Preview: Horror Fans Geek Out In Texas

Fantastic Fest takes over Austin, TX starting today and running through September 29th at the Alamo Drafthouse right in the heart of the city. Featuring all sorts of world premieres and first looks at upcoming highly anticipated horror and genre films, this is the first time in three years that the festival is being held in person. The festivities kick off this evening with the world premiere of the horror film Smile, one of the most anticipated of the fall. Following that, there are seven days of madness, mayhem, and weirdness to follow. Here are some of the films we are most looking forward to at the fest.

Fantastic Fest 2022 Highlights

Bones and All reunites Timothée Chalamet with his Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino in a film being described as a love story about cannibals.

The Offering looks like it could be a really well-done demonic possession film from director Oliver Park.

Swallowed stars Jena Malone and Mark Patton as drug mules who realize that the drugs they are carrying are actually alive. Sounds pretty bonkers, but that is par for the course at this festival.

VHS 99 is the latest film in the popular found footage series and has been getting a lot of positive buzz.

Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson has a new film titled Sick about a group of friends who decide to quarantine together and come to find out they are not alone. Always up for a slasher.

For anime, Unicorn Wars has been the talk of the fest going into it, as it features unicorns taking on teddy bears in a violent fashion.

Terrifier 2 brings Art The Clown back to gross out audiences once again.

Amazing Elisa, from Spain, is about a random series of events that all connect to a woman named Elisa, who thinks she has the same powers as her favorite superhero.

The Menu is about a couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) who travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises. It is the other big studio film at the festival.

There is so much more, too, including a pair of documentaries, Living With Chucky about the legacy of everyone's favorite killer doll, and King on Film, about the film adaptations of Stephen King's books, that we are looking forward to checking out. Look for reviews and more from the fest next week, and if you are in the Austin area, check out some of the offerings yourself.