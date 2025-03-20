Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: one battle after another, paul thomas anderson

First Trailer For One Battle After Another Will Be Released Next Week

Warner Bros. shifted the release date and revealed the title of Paul Thomas Anderson's next movie, One Battle After Another. Now we have a teaser for a trailer for next week.

Article Summary Warner Bros. announces release date shift for Paul Thomas Anderson's film, now titled One Battle After Another.

The film's new release date is set for September 27, 2025 means it will be an awards season contender.

One Battle After Another is an American crime thriller with Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio del Toro starring.

Excitement builds as a teaser drops for the trailer, set to unveil next week with more film details.

Warner Bros. shifted several release dates for some of its upcoming films this week. Considering the weird start to 2025 the studio has had, that really isn't that surprising, but one of the films that moved around a bit is the new film from Paul Thomas Anderson. We didn't know the title, but now we know it will be called One Battle After Another. The delay this film got was only a couple of weeks, moving from August 8th to September 27th, and it has nothing to do with the film. Anderson wanted the film to be projected in theaters using VistaVision, and they had to adjust the release date to make sure those projectors were used. It would be like if they needed to shift The Odyssey a couple of weeks because there wouldn't be enough IMAX theaters open; this is how Anderson wants the movie presented, so they are moving things around to make it happen. It also means the film is more in the awards season, and considering everyone involved with this film, it isn't surprising that Warner Bros. is teeing this one up.

We still don't know that much about One Battle After Another. It has an impressive cast, which includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Alana Haim, and Chase Infiniti. It is written and directed by Anderson and is being described as "an American crime thriller." Warner Bros. isn't wasting any time because we just got the title and release date yesterday, and they dropped a teaser for the trailer today. It won't drop until next week, but hopefully, we'll get a one-pager with some basic information as well.

One Battle After Another: Cast List, Release Date

One Battle After Another, written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Alana Haim, and Chase Infiniti. It will be released in theaters on September 26, 2025.

