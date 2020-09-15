Ghostbusters: Afterlife Actor Carrie Coon on What Won Her Over

There's a lot of pressure on director Jason Reitman with his upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Succeeding his father Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two films of the franchise, the last in 1989 in Ghostbusters II, Jason not only has the tall task of following up the disastrous 2016 remake fans never accepted, but he also expected to make sure he can allow the old cast to pass the torch to the new. Among the skeptics was actress Carrie Coon, who plays Callie in the 2021 film. Callie is the daughter of Egon Spengler, who was played by the late Harold Ramis and mother of the film's main protagonists in Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace). The Avengers: Infinity War star spoke with Collider about how Jason promised her it wasn't a typical "mom" role she would sign up for.

Carrie Coon's Initial Misgivings on Ghostbusters: Afterlife

"Yeah, that was certainly one of the things I was afraid of when I first was approached about it," Coon said. "I think of Dee Wallace in ET, who is a wonderful actress who then sort of became – well, she actually went on, had a really interesting life, but, you know, she became sort of the franchise mom. And I thought about that, but Jason is smarter than that. Jason is the next generation, and he wrote a lot of fun for all of us, and it was one of the reasons I said yes to it. You know, she actually has a personality, a sense of humor, and she does get in on the action, and that was really fun for me! I mean, I'm a Ghostbuster basically, which is insane! I grew up with that movie!"

The story of the upcoming film is the Spengler grandchildren stumble upon his old ghostbusting equipment. One of their teachers (Paul Rudd) discovers there's supernatural phenomena going on in their small town, and the four start to investigate the activity. Based on the characters created by Dan Aykroyd and Ramis, the film is co-written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan. The Sony film sees the return of the majority of the primary cast sans Ramis and Rick Moranis. Ghostbusters: Afterlife also stars Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. It's slated to come to theatres on March 5, 2021.