Ghostbusters: Afterlife Shifts to Summer 2021

I think we can all agree that there probably isn't much of a point to making a date-specific list of movies you're looking forward to in 2021 and beyond. The dates just keep moving, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the latest of the big blockbuster movies to make yet another move. At the end of March, Sony Pictures announced that they were moving all of their major releases from 2020 to 2021 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Much like Universal, who also delayed all of their movies a year right out of the gate, Sony was ahead of the game in thinking that the United States would fail to get its collective shit together in time for any major 2020 releases to have any impact. The release dates for the major movies have stayed the same ever since, with the exception being Monster Hunter, which is getting a very late 2020 release. That is only because it is courting the Chinese box office, and Sony is rolling the dice on whether it will make money without a significant domestic box office.

Today we got the next round of release delays. According to Deadline, Ghostbuster: Afterlife has been delayed from March to June 11, 2021. It will now be released on the same weekend that the first movie was released in 1984. It also isn't the only Sony movie that got a new release date today. The sequel to Don't Breathe, which incidentally just finished filming and currently doesn't have a title, will be released on August 13, 2021. Stephen Lang is returning as the Blind Man, and the original co-writer Rodo Sayagues is making his directorial debut and worked on the new script for the new movie.

Whether or not Ghostbusters: Afterlife or the sequel to Don't Breathe keeps these respectively release dates remains to be seen since everything continues to be very much in flux. If you want to see any movies anytime soon you should start wearing your goddamn mask.