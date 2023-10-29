Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: captain marve, marvel, ms. marve, poster, the marvels

The Marvels: Goose & Flerkittens Poster Released For National Cat Day

Marvel Studios has released a new character poster to celebrate National Cat Day that spotlights Goose and the Flerkittens. The Marvels will be released on November 10th.

Preliminary figures for The Marvels aren't promising, revealing another challenging year for filmdom.

The film's performance could spark internet debates over the popularity of female characters in movies.

The Marvels, starring Brie Larson and directed by Nia DaCosta, is set to hit U.S. cinemas on November 10th.

It's National Cat Day, and do you know what that means? That means it's time to honor some of the bestests kitties in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their own poster. Goose got a character poster a little while ago, but the Flerkittens were denied this honor. However, in honor of this day, Fandango released a new poster that spotlights Goose and the Flerkittens, making it look like every other superhero movie poster we have ever seen, just with kitties.

The Marvels is going to be an interesting release. So far, the early numbers aren't looking very good, but most movies that people thought were sure things this year that weren't pink or about a bomb ended up underperforming. It's been a year of films that once would have cleared $700 million, easily barely making their budgets, and those are just the budgets that the studios list. The worst part is that if The Marvels underperforms, you know the worst segment of the internet is going to use it as proof that no one cares about female characters, that Brie Larson is the worst, and all of those other takes that have been clogging the youtube algorithm since 2019. At least we got kitties.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10th.

