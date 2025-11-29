Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: five nights at freddy's, five nights at freddys 2, josh hutcherson, Universal Pictures

Josh Hutcherson on Trying to Understand Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Lore

Josh Hutcherson opens up about the wild lore and fandom expectations behind Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, as the sequel approaches.

Next month, Five Nights at Freddy's is finally heading back to theaters, and the sequel already sounds like it will lean even harder into the strange, tangled lore that turned the games into a unique horror obsession. When the first film was released in theaters and on Peacock, it quickly became one of Blumhouse's biggest hits and proved that a massive audience was ready to see Freddy Fazbear's Pizza brought to life. Now, the follow-up is set to bring more animatronics, more locations, and a story that stretches beyond the confines of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.

From what we know so far, the story picks up about a year after the events of the first movie. Abby is reconnecting with her haunted "friends," while Mike is still trying to live with what happened on his watch. As Abby's bond with the animatronics continues to develop, their influence stretches beyond the recognizable restaurant and begins to pull new people (and new dangers) into their orbit. Fortunately, the sequel is said to reach further into the games, bringing in additional locations and detail work that fans will recognize right away.

Josh Hutcherson Admits That the Five Nights at Freddy's Lore Confuses Him

In an interview with Variety, Josh Hutcherson admitted that even he is still figuring some of that out. He described the mythology as confusing and joked, "It's murky. And I don't fully get it, but I know it's a big deal that the animatronics that leave, leave. It's a whole thing." He also said, "The main focus is making something that the FNAF fandom will go crazy for," and laughed about scenes that stump him. "Sometimes I'm like, 'This doesn't make any sense! How can I possibly do this?' And they're like, 'It's from the game.'"

Behind the camera, director Emma Tammi returns, with Hutcherson also back alongside Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Matthew Lillard. New additions include Skeet Ulrich, Mckenna Grace, Teo Briones, Freddy Carter, Wayne Knight, and voice cast members Megan Fox, Kellen Goff, and Matthew Patrick stepping into fan-favorite roles from the franchise. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is set to hit theaters on December 5, 2025, giving the fandom plenty of time to dissect every frame and theory before the doors at Freddy's open again

