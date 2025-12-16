Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Disclosure Day, steven spielberg

Disclosure Day: First Teaser Trailer, Posters, And Images Released

Universal has released the first teaser trailer, posters, and images from Disclosure Day, the new film from director Steven Spielberg.

The film teases an alien encounter mystery, keeping plot details tightly under wraps for now.

Disclosure Day stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

Spielberg reunites with screenwriter David Koepp, with a worldwide theatrical release set for June 12, 2026.

We're getting a new Steven Spielberg movie next year, which is already making 2026 awesome. While the first teaser, poster, images, and one-pager information dropped today, it seems like we don't know that much about what this film is about. It appears to be teasing aliens with a hint of religious undertones, which is always a fun combination. We're also continuing to see Josh O'Connor on a hot streak, love that for him, and Emily Blunt is good in pretty much everything that she's in. We're also getting more music from John Williams, what more could you ask for?

Disclosure Day: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people.

We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.

Universal Pictures is proud to release a new original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg. The film stars SAG winner and Oscar® nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O'Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Oscar® winner Colin Firth (The King's Speech, Kingsman franchise), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, The Perfect Couple) and two-time Oscar® nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin).

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Combined, those films earned more than $3 billion worldwide. Koepp also wrote the script for this 2025's Jurassic World Rebirth.

Disclosure Day is produced by five-time Academy Award® nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans, West Side Story) and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment. The executive producers are Adam Somner and Chris Brigham.

Steven Spielberg is one of the industry's most successful and influential filmmakers. The top-grossing director of all time, Spielberg has helmed such blockbusters as Jaws, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones franchise and Jurassic Park.

Among his myriad honors, he is a three-time Academy Award® winner, including Oscars® for Best Director and Best Picture for Schindler's List, which received a total of seven Oscars®, and for Best Director for Saving Private Ryan. His most recent film, The Fabelmans, was released by Universal in 2022 and received seven Academy Award® nominations, including for Directing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Picture. Disclosure Day will be released in theaters on June 12, 2026.

