Posted in: Horror, Interview, Movies, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros | Tagged: final destination, Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination: Bloodline Cast on Tattoo Parlor & MRI Scenes

Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, and Owen Patrick Joyner spoke to Bleeding Cool about their wild scenes, Todd & more.

Article Summary Richard Harmon reveals the challenges and thrills of filming the intense tattoo parlor stunt sequence.

Anna Lore shares behind-the-scenes secrets from her messy, foam-filled, and unforgettable garbage scene.

Owen Patrick Joyner discusses the physical demands and excitement of the high-stakes MRI death scene.

The cast fondly recalls Tony Todd's welcoming presence on set and his legacy as horror icon Bludworth.

Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, and Owen Patrick Joyner have the rare opportunity most actors dream of, to be immortalized in the Final Destination franchise for its latest film, Bloodlines. Even as the survivability rate can be quite low for the franchise, you're likely to be at least promised a memorable sequence in the film, not to mention becoming part of an ensemble. Harmon, Lore, and Joyner play Erik, Julia, and Bobby, respectively, three members of a cursed family trying to avert a grim fate when Death comes to collect the debt decades later after he was cheated by Iris (Brec Bassinger). The trio spoke to Bleeding Cool about their memorable character-defining scenes and their interaction with the late Tony Todd, who reprised his role as William Bludworth, introduced in the 2000 original James Wong film. The following contains spoilers.

Final Destination Stars Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, and Owen Patrick Joyner on Their Standout Scenes and Tony Todd's Warming Presence

Bleeding Cool: Richard, what was the most difficult part of the tattoo parlor sequence?

Harmon: It was such a large thing. We took five days to shoot it with different stuff, and it was a long scene. "Difficult," I suppose, would be getting up on the wires; you have the fire underneath you, but all the difficult things when you're doing stunts are the most fun part about it. That scene is one of my favorite scenes that I got to shoot on the film, and it was difficult for sure, but I loved it.

How many takes did you have to go through to go through the motions?

Harmon: I don't even know if that's countable. [Lore and Harmon laugh].

Richard, Owen, what about that MRI sequence? That must have taken a lot of blocking and time to get through, right?

Patrick Joyner: It was, and if there's a death in the movie, usually those sequences are pretty intense. People have been…a lot of departments have been working on them for a long time, so you don't want to let anybody down, but they're usually very physically demanding, but the excitement of being part of a death pushes you through that.

Annie, in that garbage sequence, I can only imagine what they filled those bags with. I guess that there was a lot of foam?

Lore: The garbage bags were a lot of foam, but they did put a lot of wet oatmeal, and there was pet bedding. It was all clean, but they definitely made it gross.

Harmon: They told you it was "clean."

Lore: Yeah.

Final question, what was it like working with Tony Todd and getting to share that scene with him? Did you guys get to talk to him on set?

Joyner: Oh yeah, he made it a point to talk to us, because we were all pretty nervous, and to be "in his house" with filming one of these movies, he was super forthcoming and made us feel like we belonged. He made us feel like we should be there, and he was super excited for us, which was an honor.

Harmon: For such an intimidating [figure], like he's made a career out of being such a horror icon like 'Candyman,' even (his character) Bludworth is a little off-putting and a little mysterious. He's the most welcoming.

Joyner: He couldn't be more opposite (than what he's played) in real life.

Harmon: He was so nice, and all he wanted to do was continue to ask us if we were having fun and to remind us to have fun. He was just the nicest man.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, Final Destination: Bloodlines, which also stars Kailyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, and Rya Kihlstedt, is currently in theaters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!