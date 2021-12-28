Ghostbusters: Sony Adds Digital Copy of 2016 Film for Box Set Update

In a paltry form of appeasement, it seems Sony did listen to the outcry after their initial exclusion of the Paul Feig all-female 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters to finally include it in their upcoming Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection box set. What makes it paltry, you ask? It includes only a digital copy of Ghostbusters: Answer the Call to add to the existing set containing a physical and digital copy of the Ivan Reitman-directed 1984 original, 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II, and Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife currently in theaters.

Why Sony Needs to Do More for Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

The eight-disc set is presented in both 4K and Blu-ray along with a boatload of special features like commentary, documentaries, deleted scenes, auditions, outtakes, and more. While we're more than a month away from its February 1st release date, Sony owes it to fans of the entire franchise to do more than just the bare minimum because it's still part of the franchise's history. The Ultimate Collection, at the very least, should include the special features already included in the original Blu-ray release of ATC. It's not really that hard for Sony to go that extra mile.

Regardless of you may think of the film that starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon, those fans who were inspired just as much as the other films. Keep in mind that it's not some rogue project that Sony owns that they just signed off on Feig to do the movie. The original surviving cast also endorsed and appeared in it with Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts just as much as they did the Jason Reitman film. The bottom line is Sony shouldn't be calling their Ghostbusters box set as the "Ultimate Collection" if they can't treat all their movies of the franchise the same. There's still time to make this right.