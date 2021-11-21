Ghostbusters: Afterlife Impresses At The Weekend Box Office

Ghostbusters: Afterlife brought out the fanbase this weekend, impressing with $44 million and taking the box office crown from two-week champ Eternals. That is a great number in this never-ending pandemic-influenced box office and would have been more for sure otherwise. That will end up being $2 million less than the 2016 Ghostbusters film opened to, but you can chalk that up to the pandemic. With most schools being off this week and an A- CinemaScore grade, these Ghostbusters have legs.

Ghostbusters Takes Down Marvel

Coming in second with $10.8 million is Eternals, bringing its total to $135.8 million after three weeks. Still well below where MCU films are at this point in their run, internationally, they are at around $335 million. Third place went to Clifford, scoring another $8.1 million. Fourth place goes to the other opener for the week, King Richard. The story of Richard Williams and his daughters Venus and Serena grossed a tepid $5.7 million that was no doubt affected by also opening on HBO Max. This one has Oscar buzz for Will Smith and should stay pretty steady throughout the end of the year.

The Top Five Weekend Box Office For November 19th:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife- $44 million Eternals: $10.8 million Clifford The Big Red Dog: $8.1 million King Richard: $ 5.7 million Dune: $3 million

Next week is Thanksgiving here in the states, and with it brings some challengers for Ghostbusters. Disney opens its latest animated film Encanto; Lady Gaga returns to screens in House of Gucci, the latest Resident Evil film opens. On Friday, Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza opens.