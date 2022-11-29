Godzilla vs Kong Star Promises an Exciting Sequel in 2024

It's very public knowledge that another Godzilla film is on the way after a profitable box office (despite being a mid-pandemic release) and generally positive critical reception for the epic Godzilla vs. Kong match-up of 2021. Although the film ends on a surprisingly optimistic note for both fan-favorite characters, where that will lead the franchise remains an exciting mystery.

However, that still doesn't stop people from wondering about the state of the in-production sequel, which has its assortment of actors and crew "NDA'd out the wazoo," according to returning star Rebecca Hall, who recently discussed her returning role with the Herald Sun. When slightly expanding on her time with the Godzilla and Kong universe, Hall goes on to elaborate, "I had such a good time on the last one, and I loved everyone involved in it," she explained. "I loved [director] Adam Wingard – he's such an eccentric visionary in terms of a filmmaker, and I really enjoy just being a part of his neon-inflected universe. "

First-Time Interactions for Returning Godzilla and Kong Supporters

The face of the franchise's current Kong expert and advocate then explained, "The people in it are great, and the people behind it are great. I was really excited to get to work with Brian Tyree Henry, who I didn't get to work with on the last one, and this time, we have a lot of stuff together, so that was great. So, the whole thing was just delightful."

Even if that doesn't shed too much light on the film's plot, it does slightly imply that the human supporting cast of Godzilla vs. Kong will collide as both Hall and Henry were technically attached to opposing characters (Godzilla and Kong, obviously). While we wait for our first visual teaser, trailer, photo, or anything substantial in regard to the next film, we'll just have to take Hall's word for it!

The next untitled Godzilla film is slated for a theatrical release on March 15, 2024.