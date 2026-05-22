Posted in: Movies | Tagged: Iron Lung, Markiplier, Markiplier Studios

Iron Lung Reveals Digital Release Date & Platform for Late May

After months of asking Markiplier when the digital version of Iron Lung will be released, it was confirmed it will arrives in late May 2026

Article Summary Iron Lung gets a digital release on May 31, 2026, ending months of fan questions about Markiplier’s movie rollout.

Markiplier confirmed Iron Lung will launch exclusively on YouTube, a fitting home for the creator’s hit sci-fi horror film.

After debuting in January 2026, Iron Lung earned $51 million worldwide against a $3 million budget despite mixed reviews.

No Blu-ray plans have been announced yet, but fans will be able to buy Iron Lung directly through YouTube in late May.

Mark Fischbach, better known as the YouTuber Markiplier, recently announced his film Iron Lung will be getting digital distribution, and the platform makes all the sense in the world. In case you weren't already aware, Fischbach spent years working on this adaptation of the 2022 video game of the same name by David Szymanski. He had already been making short films and features for his various YouTube channels, but this was his directorial debut for a full-length feature motion picture. The film debuted in late January 2026, and while critics were all over the place, it grossed an impressive $51 million worldwide on a $3 million budget.

From The Big Screen To The Digital One

Following its release, fans have been asking Markiplier frequently when they'll see it released digitally, to which he finally responded in a video (which we have for you above), letting fans know the sci-fi horror film will debut exclusively on YouTube on May 31, 2026, which is pretty fitting for the content creator. Fans will be able to purchase the film directly on the platform, but no word yet on if or when it will come to Blu-ray.

About Iron Lung

The stars are gone. The planets have disappeared. Only individuals aboard space stations or starships were left to give the end a name – The Quiet Rapture. After decades of decay and crumbling infrastructure, the Consolidation of Iron has made a discovery on a barren moon designated AT-5. An ocean of blood. Hoping to discover desperately needed resources they immediately launch an expedition. A submarine is crafted and a convict is welded inside. Due to the pressure and depth of the ocean the forward viewport has been encased in metal. If successful, they will earn their freedom. If not, another will follow.

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