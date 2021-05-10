Godzilla vs. Kong Stomps Onto 4K Blu-ray on June 15th

Godzilla vs. Kong is the biggest hit of the year so far, and on June 15th, those who still haven't been back to a movie theater or have an HBO Max subscription will be able to watch the titanic smackdown when the film hits 4K Blu-ray and digital services. The Adam Wingard directed film has sparked the box office back to life a bit and even improved on the gross of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The disc will come with special features ranging from behind-the-scenes docs to looks at the history and lore of the Godzilla and Kong franchises proper. And hey: a commentary track! You can see the full list of features and specs for the Godzilla vs. Kong disc down below.

Godzilla vs. Kong 4K Blu-ray Details

"Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Special Features and Technical Specs: