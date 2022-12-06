Guardians of the Galaxy Star Offers Hope for the Future

It's been known for quite some time now that this first live-action (and beloved) iteration of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is coming to a "big finish" stylized ending. But is it really the end when it's all said and done?

After three chapters, a few holiday specials, several crossover films, and a handful of epic cameos, fans have fallen head over heels for the lighthearted energy of the James Gunn-led franchise, all culminating in the upcoming mid-2023 conclusion. However, with anything superhero-ish and Marvel, in particular, anything is possible despite the proposed finality of most characters leading up to this point.

So where does that leave the band of misfit heroes after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wraps? Well, we don't know much given the film is still semi-far off, but according to one of the film's stars, there's a light at the end of the team's cosmic tunnel. During an interview with the D23 Inside Disney podcast, Mantis actor Pom Klementieff teased an open door and explained, "What I can say is that, again, it's gonna be very funny but also extremely emotional. And it's gonna be, in some ways, the end of the chapter as the Guardians of the Galaxy family. So, we'll see what happens after, you know? It's not like, 'Over, over,' but it's still… it's gonna be different after, for sure."

Official Cast and Release Date

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars franchise veterans Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Klementieff, and the additions of Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, along with Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. The final chapter of Gunn's MCU brainchild will be released exclusively in theaters starting May 5, 2023!

What do you think could come next for the members of the Guardians squad beyond the current team titles?