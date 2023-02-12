Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The New Trailer Is Here Marvel Studios has released a new trailer, poster, and images for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film looks like it will tear your heart to pieces.

The next trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is here, and if you thought this movie was going to be a barrel of laughs, then it looks like it's going to change your mind. While there are plenty of laughs to be had, it looks like we're going to be looking into the idea of Rocket's background and the idea of cosmic eugenics, which is heavy but also something that James Gunn seems like he would like to explore. We don't know who is going to make it out of this movie alive or not, but there will be tears. We also got some Adam Warlock footage, but no lines or anything from him just yet. If there is a wildcard in this movie, it's him.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer, and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers. It will be released on May 5, 2023.