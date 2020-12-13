Jackass 4 Star Steve-O Updates on the Movie's Production

If you were one of those kids in the cafeteria who either bet someone lunch money to eat some nasty food combination, or you were the kid who won that bet…there's a good chance you're a fan of MTV's Jackass franchise. Now, I know the show's been off the air since 2002, and there hasn't been a Jackass franchise movie since 2013's Bad Grandpa, but all your original favorites, including Knoxville, Steve-O, Bam, and all the boys are back and ready for shenanigans, stunts, and of course, disclaimers urging you not to try this at home.

Jackass 4 was ordered by Paramount and announced in December 2019; production began the second week of March 2020…a week before the shutdown. Despite only getting a week of shooting done, Bam Margera gave an update on shooting via a cameo video for a fan. According to his report, on the second day of filming, both stars Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville were hospitalized during an incident where they hopped on a full-speed treadmill with band equipment (specifically, a "f*cking tuba").

Honestly, if that update isn't cause for hype, I'm not sure anything will hype you up for Jackass 4. Despite several films and shows getting back in production post-COVID shutdown, there's still no update on when Jackass production will resume. However, that doesn't mean Steve-O hasn't been talking about the movie: he's recently been on a few podcasts talking about production and what being back filming with the original cast (despite these guys pushing 50) was like. You can check out him talking about it on Pardon My Take and The Fighter and the Kid.

Originally scheduled for a March – October 2020 production window with a March 2021 release, due to COVID-19, production was halted mid-March 2020, a week after it started. Paramount pushed the release date to July 2, 2021, but since it doesn't appear to be in production again, who knows if it will end up being delayed again. The current estimate is a fall 2021 release, but since everything is up in the air, who knows when it will get back safely into production and be released. Honestly, as long as everyone is as safe as can be expected from a Jackass film, I don't care when we get it as long as I get Knoxville, Steve-O, Bam, and all the old crew back together on screen again doing crazy-ass sh*t.