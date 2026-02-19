Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: toy story 5

Toy Story 5: Official Trailer, Poster, And 2 New Images Released

Pixar and Disney have released a new trailer, poster, and two new images from Toy Story 5, which will be released on June 19, 2026.

The new film pits Woody, Buzz, and friends against a tech-savvy villain—a smart tablet named Lilypad.

Fans get their first major look at the story, with Woody’s return teased after his departure last time.

Toy Story 5 is one of two Pixar films set for 2026, competing with Illumination’s high-profile animated releases.

It's time for toys versus tech. 2026 has the potential to be one hell of a year for animation, which is nice considering that last year was pretty lacking overall. Illumination has the potential to be the box office winner with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Minions & Monsters, but Pixar could win the awards war by the end of the year. Both studios are releasing two movies this year, and Toy Story 5 is probably a sure thing. While Pixar movies often feel timeless, this might be the first time a Pixar movie ages weirdly, since they are finally doing the technology-and-toys thing, with their own version of an evil iPad for kids. We got to see more of the film's plot in the new trailer Pixar released, along with a new poster and two new images. We also get a tease about Woody's return to the story, since he left the toys at the end of the last film.

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's Toy meets Tech in Toy Story 5 as fans are introduced to the new character Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee (Past Lives, The Morning Show, TRON: Ares) that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs exponentially harder when they go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime.

Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin'-tootin' cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky. It was recently announced that Conan O'Brien will also join the voice cast as the toilet training tech toy Smarty Pants.

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto) and produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning Red, WALL•E, Finding Dory). The animated adventure releases in theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026.

