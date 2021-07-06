James Gunn on The Suicide Squad vs Guardians of the Galaxy Differences

James Gunn has been (very optimistically) speaking out about his upcoming interpretation of the WB/DC team, The Suicide Squad. Now he's providing clarity on how it feels different from his previous work with Marvel.

With Gunn and his work in Guardians of the Galaxy, it seemed like the director became one of the more popular brains behind the live-action adaptations – and when a shift sent Gunn (temporarily) away from Marvel, DC was there to make their move and offer him any title. Gunn has openly said he has always had an affinity for the various comic book Suicide Squad incarnations, making it a pretty clear choice for the filmmaker.

In a new interview published at ScreenRant, Gunn was asked about what stylistically feels different from his Guardians of the Galaxy work with The Suicide Squad, and he shared, "Being able to tell… it's not a superhero movie; obviously, it's a supervillain film, but to be able to tell a movie like this in a completely different way. And in a lot of ways, [like] when I came in to do Guardians, being able to do a space opera in a totally different way. This is my way to do a war film in a completely different way."

Gunn acknowledges that some might assume the quirky energy of his previous work might carry over, and he continued, "I thought it was something that I could do, and surprise people by giving them something completely different than what they expect like we did with Guardians. People saw that trailer for the first time, with these weird characters in prison and what was going on with them. To be able to do something like that again, where people might be expecting it to be like Guardians. They might be expecting it to be like the first Suicide Squad. They might be expecting it to be like, whatever, but it's not like any of those things."

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max starting August 6.