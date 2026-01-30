Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: fast & furious, the fast saga

Fast & Furious 11: Official Title And Release Date Revealed

Star of The Fast Saga Vin Diesel has revealed the release date and title for the eleventh and final film in the series.

Article Summary Vin Diesel announces the official title "Fast Forever" and a new release date of March 17, 2028 for Fast & Furious 11.

The film is set to be the eleventh and final installment in the long-running Fast & Furious franchise.

Production delays, strikes, and behind-the-scenes issues have pushed the release back several years from previous dates.

Louis Leterrier, director of Fast X, is returning to helm the final chapter in the high-octane series.

Another year, another new release date for the final (supposedly) film in The Fast Saga. This final entry has been facing some serious setbacks and the last we heard it was going to be released in 2027, but star Vin Diesel took to social media to not only drop a new release date, but also give us a title so we can all stop trying to figure out if this thing is Fast & Furious 11, Fast 11, Furious 11, or some other variation. Diesel said in a post featuring an image from the first movie featuring himself and the late Paul Walker: "No one said the road would be easy… but it's ours. One that has defined us and become our legacy… And a legacy… lasts Forever. March 17th 2028! FAST FOREVER"

It's Been A Slow Ride To The Finish Line For The Fast Saga

The irony that what is being billed as the final film in The Fast Saga has been meandering its way to the big screen for several years now is amusing. This franchise is one of those things that came together in a way that likely can't be replicated. We went from street racing to whatever is going on in these last couple of movies. There is jumping the shark, and then there is this series, and the fact that they got better when they got more insane is even better. Fast X director Louis Leterrier was confirmed to direct the final film all the way back in 2023, and we got a confirmation that the last movie would be released in 2025 a few weeks later.

However, the film that is now known as Fast Forever got caught up in the 2023 strikes, which really threw a wrench into things. From there, the project didn't seem to have much momentum. We kept getting delays and new release dates, with various dates announced for spring 2026, then spring 2027. New writers came on, despite this franchise keeping the lights on for as long as it did; it sounded like there were budgeting problems, and it was not a smooth ride behind the scenes. This latest release date means there will be 5 years between the last two installments. This series has previously been pretty consistent and steady in terms of release, with the longest wait between entries three and four being right around three years. However, considering that it seemed like three was the last one before four came and soft-rebooted the entire thing, that delay made sense.

