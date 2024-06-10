Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: 6 New Posters Have Been Released

We are a little over a month away from the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, which means the marketing insanity is beginning with six new posters.

We are about six weeks away from the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, and with Inside Out 2 dropping this week, you can guess that the Marvel Marketing Blitz is about to kick off. This is the only Marvel movie coming out this year, and it needs to show that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still viable after several films underperformed last year. It seems that all of the common sense people got during the pandemic about not holding circumstances of a release against a movie's performance, such as a pandemic or two major unions striking, thus halting all marketing, were temporary. Either way, this movie needs to do well, and it has the potential to be one of the biggest films of the summer. You can tell the marketing is about to go wild because we got not one, not two, but six new posters from places like Dolby, IMAX, ScreenX, and more. Oh, and they confirmed that Taylor Swift isn't in the movie because why not?

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to—Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

