Posted in: Comics, Disney, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies, Spider-Man, TV | Tagged: amazon, hulk, mark ruffalo, punisher, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Comics Confirms Mark Ruffalo Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Comics solicitations for Punisher: Confederacy Of Dunces make it official that Mark Ruffalo returns to Hulk in Spider-Man Brand New Day

Article Summary Marvel officially confirms Mark Ruffalo returning as Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie

Punisher: Confederacy Of Dunces comic listing reveals Hulk and Punisher to appear together

Jon Bernthal reprises his role as Punisher alongside Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Ruffalo's Hulk

Comic listings hint at storyline connections to the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day film

I mean, we all knew, didn't we? But until now, Marvel never actually put it on the record. However, in Marvel Comics solicitations on Amazon for the upcoming Punisher collection Confederacy Of Dunces by Garth Ennis and John McCrea, it has gone official that Mark Ruffalo will be returning to play The Hulk alongside Jon Bernthal's Punisher in the upcoming Spider-Man movie Brand New Day starring my once-neighbour Tom Holland. But it also might suggest the version of The Punisher appearing in the movie, based on this particular comic book…

Punisher: Confederacy Of Dunces

Garth Ennis, John McCrea

$17.99 On sale Jun 23, 2026

The Punisher takes on Marvel's greatest heroes! Jon Bernthal will return as the Punisher alongside Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in theaters July 31, 2026!

Daredevil, the Man Without Fear. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. And the Best There Is, Wolverine. Alone, each of them has been made to look a fool by the Punisher. But now, these three heroes have banded together with the aim of finally bringing Frank Castle's killing spree to an end. And things go from bad to worse when the Incredible Hulk shows up! But whose side will the green goliath be on? The Punisher's days as a lethal vigilante may be numbered, but don't count him out yet. This is his book, after all — and when Garth Ennis writes Frank, anything can happen!

Collecting PUNISHER (2001) #33-37.

While in the listing for Spider-Man: The Other collection, the Edelweiss listing includes the reminder "Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in theaters July 31, 2026!" Might that suggest this comic book is related to the film as well?

Spider-Man: The Other

by Peter David, Reginald Hudlin, J. Michael Straczynski, Joe Quesada, Pat Lee, Mike Wieringo, Mike Deodato Jr.

The startling story that turned the wall-crawler's world upside down! Haunted by unsettling dreams. Disturbed by a growing sense of dread. Convinced that people are out to get him. Spider-Man faces his biggest threat yet — a foe so insidious he can't hope to handle it alone. With friends like Reed Richards, Stephen Strange and Hank Pym, he won't have to. But can even the world's greatest minds change the course of fate? And if they could, would they dare? Having finally accepted his fate, Peter Parker decides to put the red and blue tights in the closet and spend some quality time with Aunt May and MJ. But the deadly Morlun has other plans! Beaten to the edge of death by the one foe he has never defeated, hovering in a place short of heaven or hell, Spidey must embark on a journey unlike anything he's ever experienced. Collecting Amazing Spider-Man (1999) #525-528, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (2005) #1-4 and Marvel Knights Spider-Man (2004) #19-22.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!