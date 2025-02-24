Posted in: Amazon, Movies | Tagged: he-man, masters of the universe, power sword, Sword od Power

Masters Of The Universe: First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man

By The Power Of Grayskull! The first image of He-Man wielding the Sword of Power has been released. Masters Of The Universe releases in 2026.

Article Summary First photo of Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man with iconic Power Sword unveiled.

Masters of the Universe, directed by Travis Knight, starts filming for 2026 release.

Galitzine shares excitement and reveals rigorous training for He-Man role.

Film brings He-Man's thrilling journey from Earth to Eternia to cinemas by June 2026.

Masters of the Universe is now in production, and this afternoon, Amazon MGM and star Nicholas Galitzine, who is playing He-Man/Prince Adam in the live-action film, shared the first photo of our hero with his iconic Power Sword. The actor had this to say on his Instagram account: "After several months of intense training, I'm thrilled to share that we're officially in production on Masters of the Universe. Our director, Travis Knight, has assembled the most incredible ensemble cast and created a stunning tapestry of Eternia and its surrounding world. I can't wait for you to see. More to come, but until then, here's a sneak peek at the Sword of Power. By the power of Grayskull!"

Masters Of The Universe Is Actually Happening

Joining Galitzine in Masters of the Universe are Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Monica Baccarin as The Sorceress, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, and Christian Vunipola as Hussein, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. Travis Knight is directing from a script by Chris Butler. Here is the first pic of He-Man and the Power Sword.

Here is the logline for the film, revealed some time ago now: 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

This is actually happening. I honestly cannot believe it; somebody pinch me. The countdown is on.

Masters of the Universe hits theaters on June 5, 2026.

