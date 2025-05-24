Posted in: Movies, Netflix, Sony | Tagged: kpop demon hunters

KPop Demon Hunters: Defeat The Demon Boy Band In The Official Trailer

It's time to defeat the demon boy band in the official trailer, poster, and images for KPop Demon Hunters, which will be released on Netflix on June 20th.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters launches its official trailer, unveiling a wild anime-inspired adventure on Netflix.

The film blends Kpop stardom with supernatural battles, pitting a girl group against a demonic boy band.

Sony Animation’s stylized visuals draw inspiration from hits like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Original songs and vibrant animation promise a genre-bending experience for Kpop and animation fans alike.

Sometimes, a movie shows up with a premise so off the wall, you have to respect that someone went there in the first place. That's what KPop Demon Hunters feels like, and boy, is it shooting for an interesting Venn diagram of people. It wants to pull in the massive kpop community and the absolute insanity that they bring, and it also wants to bring in animation nerds by working with Sony Animation and dropping Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as inspiration. We said this when Paramount started releasing absolutely beautiful-looking movies. We thank Into the Spider-Verse for forcing everyone else to level their game up so even a film like this looks pretty beautiful. As someone who went through an anime phase, you can see that inspiration also popping through in ways that probably won't get irritating. And as someone who went through a boy band and girl group phase (I was a NYSYC girl, but I learned the error of my ways, Backstreet for life, and long live the Spice Girls), there is something that tickles me about the demon impersonating a boy band. We got the official trailer, a poster, a giant pile of images, a summary, and some song information because we know the stans want those details.

KPop Demon Hunters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.

KPop Demon Hunters, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, with Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee. It features original songs written by Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, Daniel Rojas, and performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga. KPop Demon Hunts features an original song performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung of TWICE. It will stream on Netflix and be released in select theaters on June 20, 2025.

