Bring Her Back: A24 Releases Messed Up, Awesome New Trailer

Man, A24 is ready to freak you out for the rest of the day with the new trailer for Bring Her Back. The horror film opens in theaters May 30.

Bring Her Back is the new horror film from Talk To Me directors Danny and Michael Philippou, again teaming up with A24 to make our summer full of screams. Seriously, this new trailer and poster released this morning have messed up my whole day. If the film is anywhere near as intense as this, we are in for a serious treat. It stars Sally Hawkins, Billy Barrat, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips, and Sally-Anne Upton. In the film, "A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother." They are also making Talk To Me 2 for A24, announced in 2023.

Bring Her Back Should Be The Horror Event Of The Summer

Bring Her Back is just one of the films that A24 will release in 2025, a robust schedule with release dates for films like Opus, Death of a Unicorn, Friendship, and Warfare. Other A24 films being released in 2025 will include The Smashing Machine with Dwayne Johnson, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You with Rose Byrne, and many others. They had one of the most nominated films at this year's Academy Awards. The Brutalist was nominated for ten statues, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Score, and more. They are set up to have yet another fantastic 2025, and horror is their bread and butter. They made their name off of making people squirm in their seats, and Talk To Me for my money is their best release. Here is the poster for Bring Her Back.

Talk To Me will always hold a special place in my heart, as I got to see it well before it opened in theaters and felt like a proud papa when it went on to gross $92 million worldwide. Anything associated with the Philippou Brothers will instantly jump to the front of my must-see list, so I basically only exist now until the film releases on May 30.

