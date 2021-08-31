James Gunn Squashes Bloodsport Solo Film Rumors

After witnessing the magic of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad for DC, there were many characters with the potential to expand – but it doesn't mean that we should expect every character to get their own project. For now, at least…

While holding a live viewing party on Twitter to celebrate The Suicide Squad, Gunn took to his social media to share his stories on the film and address both upcoming content and rumored content. When asked about the rumors for a potential for a Bloodsport film in the works, Gunn responded to quickly address the topic, writing, "There is a possibility of seeing more Bloodsport in the near future – something I'd love to see! – but there is nothing currently in development. So this story is false."

Like Gunn states, this might not be something that's actively in development, but there's a definitive drive from the filmmaker to revisit Bloodsport in some form in the future. In The Suicide Squad, Bloodsport (played by Idris Elba) is a mercenary with a technologically advanced suit used to create transforming weaponry. Bloodsport is mentioned to have been convicted for shooting Superman with a Kryptonite bullet, and like the others, joins to shorten his lengthy sentencing, but more importantly, prevent his daughter from following a similar path.

Considering the HBO Max release for The Suicide Squad and the current pandemic, The Suicide Squad has managed to make an impressive $150 million in the box office against a budget (excluding marketing costs) of $180 million. That resilience, alongside glowing reviews from critics and fans, definitely suggests that there's potential to revisit these stories in the future – so it's not outlandish to assume Bloodsport could unexpectedly pop up one day.

Now that we know the Bloodsport film was merely a rumor, would you like to see Elba return for another DC project?