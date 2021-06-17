James Gunn Talked to Marvel and DC About a Cinematic Crossover

If there exists an infinite number of realities in which each and every possibility is fulfilled, then in at least one of those universe, a crossover between the cinematic universes of Marvel and DC will surely happen. But will it be this reality? It may be more likely than you think.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad director James Gunn took to Twitter to reveal that, yes, he has talked to Marvel and DC about doing a crossover, and no, he doesn't think it's likely, but yes, it's totally possible. Here's what Gunn had to say.

"I've casually talked to the powers-that-be at both Marvel & DC about it," Gunn tweeted. "I would love for it to happen. I don't think it's likely, but I don't think it's an impossibility either."

Oh, sweet! That's a very interest–

"THAT SAID, just constantly seeing crossovers & mashups is less enchanting to me than a strong story," Gunn added, unnecessarily. We get it. You have have pride in your work. Whoop de doo.

Look. We're not saying a crossover between Marvel and DC is definitely going to happen. If it were to happen, James Gunn would be the guy who could make it work, since he's directed superhero movies for both companies and is basically the Jesus of cancel culture, having survived getting fired by Disney over tweets only to be brought back to direct a third Guardians film. But mostly, we like the idea of it, mostly because it's the sort of idea that can spawn a lot of clickbait. A. lot. of. clickbait. Here, look, we'll even give you this next one for free, even though we could easily make it into a whole separate article.

Gunn was also asked who would win if he were given complete creative control over a Guardians of the Galaxy vs. Suicide Squad movie. His answer: "The fans."

The fans, and the people who write clickbait articles for them.