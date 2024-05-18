Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: NEON, stephen king, The Monkey, theo james

The Monkey: Stephen King Adaptation Lands At NEON

NEON has picked up Stephen King adapation The Monkey with a pretty great cast including Theo James and Tatiana Maslany.

Article Summary NEON acquires Stephen King's horror adaptation The Monkey.

The cast features Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, and Elijah Wood.

Osgood Perkins to direct, with James Wan among the producers.

The chilling plot involves a cursed monkey toy and a string of deaths.

The Monkey, yet another adaptation of a Stephen King story, has a new home. NEON will release the film that we told you about back in May of last year. The cast is super strong on this one, including Theo James (The White Lotus), Tatiana Maslany (She–Hulk: Attorney at Law), Elijah Wood (The Lord Of The Rings), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Colin O'Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys) and Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek). Osgood Perkins is set to direct, with James Wan set to produce along with Atomic Monster's Michael Clear (M3GAN), and C2 Motion Picture Group's Jason Cloth (Joker), and Dave Caplan (Babylon). Deadline had the news.

The Monkey Cast Is Quite Good

James Wan said this about the story: "Stephen King is the godfather of the horror genre. He had a huge influence on me as a child and throughout my career, and it's always been a dream to help bring one of his stories to life. The Monkey is a personal favorite, with its simple, iconic, and incredibly marketable conceit. And I can't imagine anyone better than a visionary and lifelong genre fan like Osgood to bring this to life."

Here is the description of the story: "When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father's old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start occurring all around them. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them."

Man, what a cast for this one! That alone makes it an instant watch, but throwing this story to a studio like NEON? When can I buy tickets?

