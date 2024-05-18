Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: daisy ridley, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Daisy Ridley Wants John Boyega Part Of Her New Star Wars Film

Young Woman and the Sea star Daisy Ridley has said she would like to reunite with John Boyega on her new Star Wars film.

The film takes place 15 years after the sequel trilogy, potentially featuring familiar faces.

Other Star Wars films in various stages: Favreau's production, Filoni's final wrap, and more.

No release date yet for Ridley's Star Wars return, but anticipation builds for solid details.

While most people are focusing on The Mandalorian and Grogu in terms of Star Wars and its big return to the big screen after so many years, that wasn't the film that everyone thought would be the first one that got made. If you had watched or followed the news coming out of Star Wars Celebration along with any details that seemed to come later, the film that is set to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and will bring back Daisy Ridley as Rey would be the first one. However, that isn't the case, and Ridley has been pretty upfront about not knowing too much about this movie just yet.

We have some details about the timeline, as this will take place fifteen years after the events of the sequel trilogy. Rey was one of the three main characters of the sequel trilogy, and one that many people thought got the short end of the stick storywise was John Boyega's Finn. The vibes of The Rise of Skywalker were that Rey, Finn, and Poe were all generally pretty close to each other, so it would make sense that they would make appearances in this new film somehow. Ridley is currently doing press for her movie Young Woman and the Sea, but of course, she was asked about Star Wars by The Hollywood Reporter. She was initially asked if Boyega was returning, which she artfully dodged the question because this isn't amateur hour. However, when they framed the question as to whether she would like Boyega to return, Ridley replied, "Absolutely, of course. It feels like we should, yeah." We'll have to see how it all ends up shaking out because, you know, if Boyega or any of the other characters from the previous trilogies return, Lucasfilm won't keep that a secret.

The Many Star Wars Films In Development

Before January 2024, we would have said that Obaid-Chinoy seemed to be the furthest along in terms of development compared to the other Star Wars films that have been announced. However, with Jon Favreau joining the ranks and The Mandalorian & Grogu going into production this year, it's unclear where Ridley's return to the big screen falls on this suddenly hectic timeline. Dave Filoni is using his film as a final wrap to all of the television shows. So, all seasons need to be released before that can happen. James Mangold brought on a new writer for his film, which reportedly has a working title of Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, and it looks like his next project after A Complete Unknown. Taika Waititi has said he's in no rush to get this film off the ground and is still in the scripting phase. Shawn Levy is in deep in Deadpool 3 post-production and Stranger Things.

There is still no release date for the film that stars Ridley, though people have some guesses, and you can bet people will speculate about this film for the next couple of years until we get some more solid details. Let's cool it on the sequel or trilogy talk first, though, and let Obaid-Chinoy make her Star Wars film without expecting to set up two more.

