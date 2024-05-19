Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games

Enotria: The Last Song Offers Free Demo With New Release Date

Enotria: The Last Song will release a free demo this week, as the game will now be released for PC and consoles this September.

Article Summary Free demo of Enotria: The Last Song drops May 22 with 6 hours of gameplay.

New release date for the Soulslike game now set for September 19, 2024.

Game features Italian-inspired world, customizable Masks, and unique combat.

Experiment with Loadouts and the Ardore power to alter reality and battle foes.

Indie game developer and publisher Jyamma Games has announced a free demo for Enotria: The Last Song as the game has a new release date. First off, the demo will be available on May 22, offering about six hours of content for players to experience as they get to see where the game is at. Meanwhile, the game has been pushed back from its original June release date and will now be out on September 19, 2024. Enjoy the latest video above as well as the devs show off more of the gameplay.

Enotria: The Last Song

Enotria: The Last Song is a thrilling Soulsike set in a sun-lit land inspired by Italian folklore and filled with danger. The world has been gripped by the Canovaccio – a twisted eternal play that keeps everything in an unnatural stasis. You, Maskless One, are the only one without a given role and master of your destiny. Defeat the fearsome Authors that created it and free the world from stagnation by harnessing the power of Ardore. Become the Mask of Change.

Summer Souls: Enotria is a beautiful sun-lit land inspired by Italian nature that hides dark secrets behind its bright facades, and it is up to you to unravel the mysteries of this stunning world.

Enotria is a beautiful sun-lit land inspired by Italian nature that hides dark secrets behind its bright facades, and it is up to you to unravel the mysteries of this stunning world. Many Masks, One Face: Don your fallen foes' Masks to take on their roles, enabling new ways to play, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Swap between up to three customizable Loadouts at any time.

Don your fallen foes' Masks to take on their roles, enabling new ways to play, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Swap between up to three customizable Loadouts at any time. Path Of Innovators: Expand your playstyle options through a unique pool of talents in the Path of Innovators. Slot talents into Masks to create custom builds on a single screen and experience a unique system that makes theory-crafting and altering playstyle for each situation easier than ever.

Expand your playstyle options through a unique pool of talents in the Path of Innovators. Slot talents into Masks to create custom builds on a single screen and experience a unique system that makes theory-crafting and altering playstyle for each situation easier than ever. Unparalleled Flexibility: Choose strategically which Mask will face the dangers of Enotria and swap between up to three custom load-outs at any time. Each loadout allows you to try out a new playstyle without the burden of a respec.

Choose strategically which Mask will face the dangers of Enotria and swap between up to three custom load-outs at any time. Each loadout allows you to try out a new playstyle without the burden of a respec. Alter Reality: Channel the power of Ardore to dynamically alter reality. Swap strategically between environmental states to solve puzzles, reveal secrets, traverse a decaying world, and gain a strategic edge in battles.

Channel the power of Ardore to dynamically alter reality. Swap strategically between environmental states to solve puzzles, reveal secrets, traverse a decaying world, and gain a strategic edge in battles. Awaken Your Potential: Break an enemy's posture to enable a devastating riposte attack, which grants you the mighty Awakened buff. Chain kills and swap between Masks to alter the boons you receive to best match the opponent.

