John David Washington Would Like a Tenet Sequel

Tenet was not exactly the box office sensation that Warner Bros. wanted it to be, but it's not a failure either. So far, the movie has pulled in a modest $250 million at the worldwide box office. While that would usually be damn near a bomb for a film of this size, there is the whole pandemic thing that has to be taken into account. So the bar on what is or isn't a failure in terms of box office these days is a bit weird. At most, we can say that the movie likely underperformed compared to what Warner Bros. hoped to get out of it. That doesn't mean there isn't the possibility of a future, though. The ending Tenet was one of those not endings that leaves the possibility of more movies on the horizon. Esquire asked star John David Washington if he wants to do another film and, of course, he said 'yes' because he wants an actor who wants a job but also because he does believe there is more to explore in this world.

"In my mind, that's a yes!" he said. "We will be doing this again, we'll see you in a couple of years. … In reality, I don't know," he continued. "Chris does what he wants. Maybe he has something that he's developed for years that he wants to do next, maybe he's been inspired by something else he sees and wants to do that, I don't know. I hope we get to do it again, I hope we get to explore more, because I think we found something really unique."

Nolan isn't one to make sequels aside from the Batman movies, which were kind of the exception and not the rule when it comes to his movies. So we don't really know if there is going to be a Tenet sequel. There are some interesting worldbuilding and some very interesting character dynamics that could be explored in another movie.

Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan, stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. It is now playing in theaters international and in select cities domestically.