Jurassic World: Dominion Gets a New Poster and Release Date

We all knew it would be a week of reshuffling movies and delays, and now we have the next round. While the apparent delays of films like Black Widow or Dune are obvious, we're getting to the point where things that weren't supposed to come out until next year are starting to get delayed because they can't resume production. Universal Pictures made the correct decision right out of the gate when it came to F9 and delaying it a full year [and then pushing it back another six weeks], but when it came to their 2021 movies, they haven't made any significant decisions. Today, we got the first poster for Jurassic World: Dominion via the official twitter account. With that poster, we got a new release date as Universal has officially confirmed that this movie will come out on June 10, 2022, instead of June 20, 2021.

This isn't going to be the first of the big 2021 movies we're going to see delayed, and we should prepare for more. First of all, studios don't want to pack too much into summer 2021, or it's going to be chaos for everyone involved. Second of all, movies like Jurassic World: Dominion were mid-production when they shut down and lost weeks and months of time. This is a big, special effects-heavy movie, and the last thing we want is for Universal to rush their post-production. This series and the Fast movies have been keeping the lights on at Universal, and they don't want to risk a movie flopping because they tried to rush it to the finish line.

Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott. It is set for release on June 10, 2022.