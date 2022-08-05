Kevin Feige And Others Send The Batgirl Directors Their Support

It's not every day that a project with a budget of near $100 million, two directors that are well on their way to being at the top of the game, an actress taking on a role that could be a career definer, and a legend returning to a role is canceled. Still, this week is one for the books. It also isn't every day that a project is canceled with so little regard to the people that are making it, but that seems to be the case when it comes to Batgirl as more and more people are reporting that the cast and crew found out about the movie getting shelved about the same time as the rest of us did. One would think Warner Bros. Discovery would at least give the people involved a heads up, but that doesn't appear to be the case. There has been a lot of outpouring of support for the cast and crew of not only Batgirl but a lot of the projects that were shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery that was close to being complete and with little to no regard for the people making them. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a statement earlier this week about Batgirl being canceled. The two also shared on their Instagram stories that directors like Edgar Wright and James Gunn had reached out. Wright had Ant-Man taken away from him in a way that was a bit shady, and Gunn was let go and then rehired from Disney in a move that is still a head-scratcher. They also shared an email from Kevin Feige since the duo was the ones behind Ms. Marvel as well.

The Batgirl movie had a hard time getting to the big screen, which is saying something considering some of the DC projects that have struggled over the years. It was going to be brought to the big screen by Joss Whedon before it was widely reported that he was a terrible person and promptly left the project. The movie picked up some new directors last year in the form of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and it was supposed to be the first DC project to make its debut on HBO Max.

Back in July of last year, it was announced that Leslie Grace of In The Heights fame had snagged the coveted role of Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. We got some minor plot details for Batgirl during DC FanDome and a piece of concept art. Jacob Scipio, who was one of the stars of the much better than it had any right to be Bad Boys For Life, joined the cast in an unknown role. J.K. Simmons is also set to return as Commissioner Gordon. We learned that Brandon Fraser would play the villain at the end of October last year. Though we don't know the exact villain, the rumors said it might be Firefly. Production on the movie recently started at the end of last year, and Batgirl was supposed to release at some point this year.