Laika Films Kubo & The Boxtrolls Getting Steelbook 4K Releases

Laika has two of their most beloved films, Kubo and the Two Strings and The Boxtrolls, are getting 4K Blu-ray Steelbook releases from Shout Factory. This will be the first time each of these will be available in 4K. Supervised by LAIKA's filmmaking team, these 4K remasters feature HDR and Dolby Vision plus Dolby Atmos for impeccable sound. Shout Factory has really done an amazing job righting the ship on their releases audio-wise, so not to worry for those who remember some of their earlier forays into 4K territory. Below you can see both Steelbooks, as well as the features lists. Regular releases of both are also available.

Laika Films Should All Get Steelbooks

"Kubo and the Two Strings is an epic action-adventure set in a fantastical Japan. The film follows clever, kindhearted Kubo as he ekes out a humble living, telling stories to the people of his seaside town. But his relatively quiet existence is shattered when he accidentally summons a spirit from his past, which storms down from the heavens to enforce an age-old vendetta. Now on the run, Kubo joins forces with Monkey and Beetle and sets out on a thrilling quest to save his family and solve the mystery of his fallen father, the greatest samurai warrior the world has ever known. With the help of his shamisen – a magical musical instrument – Kubo must battle gods and monsters, including the vengeful Moon King and the evil twin Sisters, to unlock the secret of his legacy, reunite his family and fulfill his heroic destiny."

Feature-Length Storyboards

Inside LAIKA -Revisiting the Puppets with LAIKA's Animation Team

Inside LAIKA—Confronting the Epic Challenges of Kubo and the Two Strings

Audio Commentary with Director/Producer Travis Knight

"Kubo's Journey"

Original Featurettes

"This comedic fable unfolds in Cheesebridge, a posh Victorian-era town obsessed with wealth, class, and the stinkiest of fine cheeses. Beneath its charming cobblestone streets dwell the Boxtrolls, foul monsters who crawl out of the sewers at night and steal what the townspeople hold most dear: their children and their cheeses. At least, that's the legend residents have always believed. In truth, the Boxtrolls are an underground cavern-dwelling community of quirky and lovable oddballs who wear recycled cardboard boxes the way turtles wear their shells. The Boxtrolls have raised an orphaned human boy, Eggs, since infancy as one of their dumpster-diving and mechanical junk-collecting own. When the Boxtrolls are targeted by villainous pest exterminator Archibald Snatcher, who is bent on eradicating them as his ticket to Cheesebridge society, the kindhearted band of tinkerers must turn to their adopted charge and adventurous rich girl Winnie to bridge two worlds amidst the winds of change – and cheese."

Inside LAIKA – Discovering the Characters of The Boxtrolls with Never-Before-Seen Test Footage

with Never-Before-Seen Test Footage Inside LAIKA – Revisiting the Puppets with LAIKA's Animation Team

Feature-Length Storyboards

Foreword by Ramin Zahed, the Editor in Chief of Animation Magazine

Audio Commentary with Directors Graham Annable and Anthony Stacchi

The Making of The Boxtrolls

Original Featurettes