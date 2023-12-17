Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, avatar 3, avatar 4, Avatar: The Way Of Water, james cameron

Avatar 4 Will Have A Time Jump Of Six Years, Avatar 3 Is "On Track"

Director James Cameron has revealed that post-production work for Avatar 3 is "right on track" and that Avatar 4 will feature a time jump of six years.

Article Summary James Cameron confirms Avatar 3 is on schedule and Avatar 4 will leap six years ahead.

Avatar 3's post-production is smoother than its predecessor, which faced pandemic hurdles.

Cameron's sequels pushed through strikes, with Avatar 4's young cast set for aging up.

Avatar 3 aims to captivate audiences without the previous decade-long anticipation.

The many Avatar sequels felt like a myth until Avatar: The Way of Water finally came out last year. The film went on to have an insane box office, and with the numbers it pulled, it was clear that we were getting all three of the planned sequels that director James Cameron has been promising for over a decade. However, the next film is still two years away, and we don't have many details about the third movie yet. The last we heard from Cameron, he was deep in post-production for the movie, and producer Jon Landau recently debunked a possible title for the film. Cameron recently spoke to People, and not only did he confirm that Avatar 3 is still "right on track" to hit the planned release date, but he also revealed that there will be a pretty significant time jump between movies three and four.

"We did the capture on three and the live-action photography on three as an intermingled production with [Avatar: The Way of Water], and we even did part of movie four because our young characters are all going to have a big time jump in movie four," Cameron explains. "We see them, and then we go away for six years, and we come back. And so the part where we come back is the part we haven't shot yet. So we'll start on that after three is released."

There have been a lot of delays when it comes to the Avatar sequels. The fact that they took over a decade to come out is a testament to that alone, but the second film also had COVID to deal with as well. The pandemic threw a wrench into a lot of productions. Cameron spoke about that, revealing that "three is actually much more straightforward than two. … Two, we got hit with the pandemic in the middle of it, and we were interrupted, and then we had to reboot and reboot the production and all that sort of thing. And it was a scramble to get it done."

The Avatar films were some of the few productions that could work through the strikes this summer on some level because they were already in post-production. However, that didn't prevent the film from getting delayed because the entire Disney slate was reshuffled back in June. The interesting thing about Avatar 3 will be whether or not people are still interested without more than a decade of hype behind the film. The second film always had a good chance of doing well just because it was a milestone film; it was the culmination of over a decade of delays, but the third film doesn't have that. The third film will test whether or not there is interest in Pandora when you don't have all of that hype and mystery behind it.

Avatar: The Way of Water: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The film is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau; the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. Avatar: The Way of Water was released on December 16, 2022, and streamed on Disney+ on June 7, 2023. Avatar 3 will be released on December 19, 2025.

