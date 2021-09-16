Demon Slayer: The Movie: Anime Comes to Blu-Ray on December 21st

The record-breaking global phenomenon Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train arrives with both a Limited Edition Blu-ray™ from Aniplex of America and Standard Edition Blu-ray from Funimation for the first time in the U.S. on December 21, 2021.

The Limited Edition Blu-ray from Aniplex of America comes with an original soundtrack CD, a deluxe booklet, rigid box with exclusive art by character designer Akira Matsushima, special digipak featuring art by ufotable, as well as audio commentary with English subtitles from Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Akari Kito (Nezuko Kamado), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke Hashibira), and Satoshi Hino (Kyojuro Rengoku). The film's Limited Edition Blu-ray is accepting pre-orders now at online retailer Right Stuf Anime and will be released in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is directed by Haruo Sotozaki, featuring the original story by Koyoharu Gotoge with screenplay and animation production by studio ufotable. Set after the television series events, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke embark on a new mission. One of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, investigates the mysterious disappearance of over 40 people aboard the Mugen Train.

The critically acclaimed Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train earned over $470 million globally at the box office, becoming the #1 film worldwide in 2020, the first non-Hollywood, non-U.S. film to achieve this. The film opened in the U.S. and Canada on April 23 as the #1 Foreign-Language film debut in U.S. box office history and hitting #1 at the box office the second week of release, earning more than $49 million+ to date. The film is currently available to stream exclusively to Funimation subscribers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and Columbia.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV series premiered in 2019 and is based on Koyoharu Gotoge's manga, which boasts over 150 million copies in circulation in Japan. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is an action-packed, thrilling tale of a young man in search of a cure for his sister, who has been turned into a demon after demons viciously slaughter their family.

TECHNICAL BLU-RAY™ INFORMATION:

Street Date: December 21, 2021

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 HD Wide Screen / 1920x1080p

U.S. Rating: R

Languages: English DTS HD Master Audio 5.1CH; Japanese DTS HD Master Audio 5.1CH

Subtitles: English

Run Time: 1 hr 57 min

The Standard Edition Blu-ray will be available from Funimation through the Funimation Shop as well as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, RightStuf, and more. For more information on Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, visit demonslayer-anime.com and follow the official Facebook and Twitter.