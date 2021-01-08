Legendary & Warner Bros. Reportedly Nearing Deal For Godzilla vs. Kong

The ongoing mess at Warner Bros. over the HBO Max decision continues, but it does look like there could be some sort of deal on the horizon. When we first reported on this deal, we heard that Legendary knew nothing about this until less than an hour before the entire announcement went live. They had two movies caught up in this release shift, and they had put up 75% of the funding of these two movies, which were Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong. The latter of which was rumored to be part of a $250 million sale to Netflix that was torpedoed due to this decision. There have been rumblings of legal threats since literally the day after the announcement, and considering how much Legendary put into these movies, this writer believes they do have a leg to stand on. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it sounds like Legendary and Warner Bros. are close to figuring out the release of at least Godzilla vs. Kong.

The last we heard was that Warner Bros. might have to cough up that $250 million to keep Godzilla vs. Kong, but we don't know if that's the case. They are also reportedly working out a different deal for Dune, which is proving to be more complicated. The "conversations regarding various theatrical windowing approaches are ongoing, and it remains unclear which option will be acceptable to Villeneuve. Another potential issue: It appears Warners may have been using Dune images to promote its streaming service without approval." That last part is fascinating since Dune was one of the big movies of 2020 and now 2021 and one of the one's that HBO Max and Warner Bros. were using to push the service. If they make Dune the exception that gets a standard theatrical release, that opens the door for any of the other massive productions coming out next year to ask for the same deal. There are some movies where a hybrid release could benefit the movie, Mortal Kombat is a big one that comes to mind, but there are others where the argument could be made that the hybrid release is only hurting. Legendary currently has no comment, and we'll have to see what comes of this.

Summary: Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir. It will be released on May 21, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.