Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, wes ball

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Noa Has A "Great Transformation"

Noa, the new hero of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will go on a similar journey to that of Luke Skywalker or Frodo Baggins.

Article Summary Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes launches a new trilogy with character Noa.

Noa's journey likened to iconic heroes like Luke Skywalker and Frodo Baggins.

Concerns emerge over a cliffhanger ending in setting up the trilogy's future.

Director Wes Ball helms the evolution of the Planet of the Apes narrative.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes promises to kick off another trilogy of films. The last three are considered one of the best trilogies of the previous decade or so. People are a little leery about this new set because it seems like it could be a cynical cash grab, which is really funny when you think about the fact that most people believed that the previous set of films was going to be a cynical cash grab. However, it does sound like the people involved with this new set of films know that good characters are the thing that keeps people coming back to movies over and over again. This time, our new character is Noa, and we are very much watching someone undergo a journey in this film. While speaking to Total Film, director Wes Ball likened Noa and his journey to Luke Skywalker or Frodo Baggins.

"Noa fits that archetype," Ball explains. "He's a new character we can identify with, appreciate, respect, because he's incredibly kind and nice. But he is going to undergo this great transformation, or at least the beginnings of one in this movie, where that innocence is robbed of him a little bit."

The only genuine concern here is that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes puts the cart before the horse and doesn't have any ending because they are trying to make a new trilogy. If the movie doesn't hit for whatever reason, that means we'll be sitting there with that cliffhanger for the rest of time, and there's nothing more frustrating than that. That's not even the first time this has happened with modern-day Planet of the Apes films. So, hope for a trilogy you all want, guys, but make sure each movie has an ending like you won't get the green light for another film while leaving the door open enough to return if possible.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A new entry in the studio's global, epic franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 10, 2024.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!