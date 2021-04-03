Lords Of Salem Soundtrack Coming Form Waxwork Records Friday

Lord of Salem is an overlooked, solid horror film from Rob Zombie that is for sure worth another watch. When I first saw it, I thought it moved a bit too slow and got lost in itself, but upon further review, it is a really subversive film that demands your undivided attention when you watch. One thing I have always appreciated about this and other Zombie film are the soundtracks, and this coming Friday, Waxwork Records will release the Lords of Salem soundtrack on vinyl for the first time. The 180-gram disc will come in a "Satanic Rite" colored disc and feature awesome jacket artwork by Robert Sammelin. Check it out below.

Lords of Salem Waxwork Records Release Details

"Waxwork Records is proud to present Rob Zombie's The Lords of Salem Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Available for the very first time on vinyl and pressed to 180 gram "Satanic Rite" colored vinyl, the music of The Lords of Salem features The Velvet Underground, Rick James, Rush, Leviathan the Fleeing Serpent, John 5, and more. The Lords of Salem vinyl soundtrack is available for purchase April 9th, 2021."

"The soundtrack features classic songs by The Velvet Underground, Lou Reed, Manfred Mann's Earth Band, and several more. The score features original cues by John 5 and Griffin Boice. In line with other Zombie soundtracks, the album features intermittent dialogue tracks from the movie. Waxwork is thrilled to present the debut vinyl release of The Lords of Salem as a deluxe album package featuring 180 gram "Satan Rite" colored vinyl (Blood Red and Blue Butterfly effect with White Splatter), exclusive liner notes by Rob Zombie, new and original art by Robert Sammelin, a 12"x12 16-page booklet including unreleased set photography from Zombie's personal archive, a heavyweight art print, printed inner sleeves, and old-style tip-on gatefold jackets with satin coating. Also included is a bonus black metal album by Count Gorgann, lead vocals of Leviathan the Fleeing Serpent, entitled Corpse Eater: Satanic Misery Live for the Dead. This bonus album features a 2015 live recording at Black Forest Discothek and is pressed to 180-gram black vinyl with an etched B-Side."

This is going to be one of those releases that sneaks up on people and will be sold out before they realize that it is a thing, so be sure to hit up Waxwork this coming Friday when it goes up. While you are there, also check out their new shirts! I love the horror pin-up aesthetic, and they look comfortable as hell.