Madame Web Snags A Chinese Release Date Plus A New Image

Madame Web has secured a release date in China, two weeks after its domestic release. We also have a new image of Tahar Rahim as the villain Ezekiel.

China's theatrical pickiness poses question on Madame Web's global impact.

We've been taking some shots at Madame Web around here, mainly around the fact that Sony Pictures can't seem to figure out how the hell they want to market this film to try and get people legitimately interested. They seem to think holding back is the best idea, but when you have a character like this, it's probably better to put more footage out there to convince fans that they should check this movie out. Box office tracking hasn't come out yet, but let's face it, most movies could use a boost these days, and this film is no different. That is why, even in a post-COVID world where studios can no longer rely on the Chinese box office to "save" a film, studios still try to secure release dates to get their film in front of one of the biggest markets in the world. China, however, is picky about what they will allow into theaters and only got pickier after the pandemic. So it's interesting to hear from Variety that Madame Web has secured a Chinese release date on March 1st, two weeks after its domestic release date. Your guess is as good as ours as to whether or not this film will do well in any market. In better news, the official media site did update with a high-quality image of Tahar Rahim as the villain Ezekiel, so there's that, at least.

Madame Web: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

"Meanwhile, in another universe…" In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

Madame Web, directed by SJ Clarkson, stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. It will be released on February 14, 2024.

