Metal Legends Combine Forces On Single For Netflix FIlm Thunder Force

Thunder Force is a new film hitting Netflix next Friday, starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer. The soundtrack to the film features a new single, "Thunder Force," which was written by composer Fil Eisler for the film alongside Scott Ian (Anthrax) and Corey Taylor (Slipknot & Stone Sour) and features a star-studded lineup of metal legends, including Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), and Dave Lombardo (Slayer) as well as dynamic electric cellist Tina Guo. That is quite a list of people there. The film also stars Jason Bateman, Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Melissa Leo, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and the writer and director of the film Ben Falcone. You can hear the song below.

Thunder Force Synopsis

"In a world terrorized by super-villains, one woman has developed the process to give superpowers to regular people. But when scientist Emily Stanton accidentally imbues her estranged best-friend with incredible abilities, the two women must become the first superhero team. Now, it is up to Thunder Force to battle the super-powered Miscreants and save Chicago from the clutches of The King."

I think this pairing is an absolute home run. Spencer is hilarious, and it is a side we need to see from her as often as possible, and this feels a bit more like the McCarthy more reigned in, which is where she is at her best. Both are going to crush this film. All in all, Netflix is going to have a huge hit on their hands when they put this out next week. Who else is excited for next Friday now? Thunder Force, starring Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman, Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Melissa Leo, Tyrel Jackson Williams, will be on Netflix on April 9th, which is next Friday. I will be watching and laughing, I think, as should you.