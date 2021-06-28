Mondo Music Release of The Week: Wonder Woman 1984 + Posters

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the next release in their DCEU film soundtracks, with Wonder Woman 1984 made available to order. This new release of the soundtrack by Hans Zimmer will come spread across three 180 gram vinyl discs, with gorgeous art by La Boca. Check it out below.

Mondo Wonder Woman Takeover This Week

"Mondo's celebration of the heroes of the DC Universe continues this week with the premiere vinyl pressing of WONDER WOMAN 1984 soundtrack by the legendary Hans Zimmer pressed on 3x 180 Gram Vinyl, with all new artwork by La Boca. Featuring incredible artwork by La Boca and housed in a tri-fold jacket with holo-foil elements, with liner notes by writer and director Patty Jenkins, the vinyl pressing is available on 3x 180 Gram Fireworks colored vinyl (limited to 1,000 copies) that is exclusive to Mondo's webstore, and 3x 180 Gram Black vinyl, as well as 3x Swirl colored vinyl through select independent retailers."

"In addition to the soundtrack, we've also got two beautiful new posters for WONDER WOMAN 1984, with artwork by La Boca. When we asked them about doing a poster for this film, they sent so many good concepts through that we were spoiled for choice. And when one of the best studios in the game delivers a few great options, one is good, but two would be better."

As always, the vinyl release will be up in the Mondo Music Shop on Wednesday at Noon CT. The two awesome posters, very limited at only 200 and 50 pieces, respectively, will be available at The Drop at 1 PM CT Wednesday as well. Good luck!