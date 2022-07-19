R.L. Stine Thinks More Fear Street Movies are Coming to Netflix

In the summer of 2021, Netflix dropped a special horror trilogy event titled Fear Street that took a younger-skewing story and gave it an R-rated backdrop. Now, after finding its audience in record time, there's a chance we could see the return of Fear Street films… Well, possibly.

Originally based on the best-selling book series by youthful horror author and genius R.L. Stine, the Fear Street children's novels initially began circulation in 1989, with periodic moments without new content – but as of today remains an actively released title with close to 100 million copies sold worldwide. With attempts to adapt the books going back to as early as 1997, Fear Street's eventual modern progression found the franchise with a three-week genre streaming event that each appeared to be very different while still telling one broader storyline. The film event felt like quite the horror hit for Netflix (who has particularly struggled with horror), so while no other plans were in place to continue, it felt like a no-brainer to revisit the Fear Street lore once again.

Now, in a new interview with Yahoo, the Fear Street and Goosebumps author discussed the film adaptation of his stories and explained, "I… hear rumors about more Fear Street movies for Netflix, because the first ones did so well last summer," Stine shares with the publication about the popular horror trilogy before later adding, "Those [Fear Street] films kind of shocked me because they were all R-rated, and I've never done anything R-rated! All those teenagers were getting slashed. I was like, 'Suddenly, I have a slasher movie!'"

After the news broke, the horror-centric publication Bloody Disgusting followed up on the rumor and shared that they have sources confirming that the future of the franchise is actively in development.

If more from the franchise is actually coming, do you have any improvements that you believe are necessary to incorporate – or was the first trilogy perfect as-is?