Leigh Janiak Hopes to Return to the World Fear Street for Netflix

The recent Fear Street horror trilogy event on Netflix took many by surprise, becoming one of the streaming service's most-streamed releases for July. Now, it appears that there's at least a little interest to keep that world alive from writer/director Leigh Janiak.

Based on the youth-centric horror novels by R.L Stine, Fear Street tells three stories with slasher settings, all while exploring witchcraft across 1994, 1978, and 1666. In each film, Janiak was able to showcase various generations, and to many, such a vast world means bountiful opportunities. With slashers galore and centuries of curses to depict, the film's mastermind recently opened up to Cinema Blend about her desire for more – and the epic notion of making this an MCU of young horror.

Janiak tells the publication, "One of the first things I said to the producers and then the studio when I first was hired to come aboard was like what we have with Fear Street is the potential to create the 'Marvel Universe' of horror. So there have been tons of discussions throughout the process, and now about what does it mean to have standalone films that maybe show the backstories of these other killers that we've hinted at. Or ones that we haven't yet known about, or frankly, just other supernatural things in the universe of Fear Street."

Though the obvious choice would be to find a niche side-story that doesn't overlap with the trilogy, the idea of creating a connected universe that exists outside of the curse has a lot more potential to think about. That being said, that last scene of Fear Street: 1666 suggested that there's still room for more on the Sarah Fier chronicles, too – so anything could happen!

