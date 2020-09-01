New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette and Clip from Mulan

Mulan hits streaming services this weekend, and Disney is keeping up the marketing going into the final week of their massive PVOD gamble. We still have no way of knowing whether the decision to make the massive live-action remake a PVOD offering on Disney+ will work. Still, considering the budget needed to make up with this movie, it's going to be interesting to see how it works out. The marketing push continues, and first, we have another behind-the-scenes featurette, this time focusing on director Niki Caro and what she brought to the production.

Next, we have a clip from IGN showing Mulan making the decision to go in her father's place to save his life.

The early social media reactions from the red carpet premiere of Mulan back in March were very positive, and the embargo for press reviews will come down sometime this week. This is a massive project, and it's going to be really interesting to see what the critical reception is and whether or not Disney is going to make back that $200+ million budget on a PVOD offering.

Summary: When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Yoson An, Xana Tang, Jason Scott Lee, and Ron Yuan. It will stream to Disney+ as a PVOD purchase on September 4th.