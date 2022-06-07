New Wendell & Wild Clip Is Giving Us Some Serious LAIKA Vibes

There is just something about stop motion animation that really elevates a project. Mostly because it's something that you have to love, and you can't half-ass a stop motion project. If you're going to commit to a stop motion movie like Wendell & Wild or anything we've seen from LAIKA, you have to know that you have something good because you are committing a ton of time and effort into your film. That's why I might be the most excited for Wendell & Wild out of everything coming out of Geeked Week because it looks so up my alley. The story already looks like it will skirt that line of being just dark enough to qualify as a PG-13, and the stylized art looks awesome. Put this one at the top of our must-see list. Check out the clip below.

From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) – who enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot – a tough teen with a load of guilt – to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.