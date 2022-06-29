Original Fievel: An American Tail Animation Drawing Now At Heritage

Don Bluth's An American Tail introduced the world to the mouse Fievel Mousekewitz and his family in 1986. I grew up with great affection for Fievel, but it actually wasn't the original Bluth film that I latched onto but the sequel Fievel Goes West. The franchise would continue to produce content without Bluth's involvement, including the TV series Fievel's American Tails which was then followed by two more films, The Treasure of Manhattan Island and The Mystery of the Night Monster. The original movie is even being adapted for the stage by the Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis with the intention of opening in April 2023. The tale that begins with An American Tail is undeniably enduring. If you look back at the little heroic mouse with the same nostalgia I do, this auction listing for an animation drawing from the original An American Tail may be right up your alley.

Created for the closing title scene of a Universal Studios Florida advertisement, this is a fantastic original animation drawing featuring a great image of Don Bluth's character Fievel from the acclaimed An American Tail franchise. Rendered in graphite and blue pencil on 16 field animation paper, Fievel measures 3.25" x 3.75". This piece is numbered 13 in the lower right corner, and it is presented in a 12.5" x 14" mat with a circular window with a diameter of 7". A great, expressive image of the adorable Fievel! Folded to fit the mat, the drawing otherwise shows minor studio handling and edge wear, and the condition is Very Good.

Fans of this classic animated film can now hit Heritage Auctions to bid for this one-of-a-kind animation drawing. Best of luck to all bidding.