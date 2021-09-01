Paramount Delays Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick Again

Whelp. Remember when we said last month that once one studio blinked to the rising COVID-19 numbers, it was only a matter of time before more followed suit like a stack of dominos? It took longer than we thought it would, but another studio has joined Sony Pictures and blinked, and unlike Sony, Paramount decided not to take any chances. According to Variety, Top Gun: Maverick, Jackass Forever, and Mission: Impossible 7 have both been delayed yet again. Top Gun: Maverick moves from November 19, 2021, to May 27, 2022, while Mission: Impossible 7 moves from May 27, 2022, to September 7, 2022. Jackass Forever moves from October 21st, 2021, to February 4, 2022.

None of these delays are really that surprising, and the fact that they are happening now also isn't that surprising. CinemaCon just wrapped up, and studios wanted to present a picture that the worst was behind them when it comes to the theatrical experience. The truth is that things are probably going to get worse before they get better this fall season, and kids being back in schools isn't helping. It isn't uncommon to hear from parents about multiple exposures in less than a week of kids being back in school. Free Guy doing better than expected is not proof that things are going to get better or stay the way they are now. The performance of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings this weekend is likely going to be the thing that really convinces other studios if they are going to delay more things. For now, Paramount is keeping their biggest franchises and movies out of theaters until there is more evidence that they won't lose a ton of money. It's going to be very interesting to see what happens now that Paramount has delayed big productions; will other studios follow? Am I ever going to get to see Dune? We'll have to see. Please get your shots if you haven't already and wear a mask even if you are vaccinated. Social distance when you can, and stay safe out there, guys; I really don't want a second lockdown.